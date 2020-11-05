US Election Results 2020 LIVE: While Joe Biden has expressed confidence over his win, the Trump campaign said that it filed lawsuits on Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Nearly 24 hours after the polling and counting of votes, it seems like the result of the United States (US) Presidential elections will be declared today. Currently, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is looking ahead of his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden has also expressed confidence that he is winning "enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency". Biden has 264 electoral college votes while Trump has 214.

Here are the LIVE Updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020:

8:28 am: Biden is only 6 seats away from the majority mark and seems confident of his victory. The Democratic candidate has won several key states in the country.

8:04 am: Posters wishing success for US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris seen outside her native village in Tamil Nadu's Thulasendrapuram.

7:46 am: Joe Biden currently has 264 electoral college votes while Trump has 214.

7:38 am: US Election Results 2020: Biden clinches Wisconsin and Michigan, Trump seeks recount; battle down to key states

7:38 am: The Trump camp has also filed lawsuits in Georgia to stop vote counting.

7:37 am: The Trump camp, meanwhile, has said that it has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

7:30 am: Biden has also won the important seats in Wisconsin and Michigan.

7:27 am: Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he will win the US elections as he has "enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma