'Not Familiar...': US Reacts To Controversial BBC Documentary On PM Modi

RESPONDING to a media query on a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has sparked controversy since its release, United State Department spokesperson Ned Price said he is familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies but not with the BBC documentary on PM Modi.

This came during the press briefing on Monday (local time), where Price said that there are numerous elements that bolster the US' global strategic partnership with India which include political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties.

I'm not familiar with the documentary you're referring to, however, I am very familiar with the shared values that enact the United States and India as two thriving and vibrant democracies," Price, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

He highlighted the strong diplomatic relations between the US and India by describing India's democracy as "a dynamic one" and adding that Price said, "we look to everything that ties us together, and we look to reinforce all of those elements that tie us together." He also emphasised the unusual depth of the relationship between the US and India as well as the fact that both countries share the principles of American and Indian democracy.

"I'm not aware of this documentary that you point to, but I will say broadly, is that there are a number of elements that undergird the global strategic partnership that we have with our Indian partners. There are close political ties, there are economic ties, there are exceptionally deep people-to-people ties between the United States and India. But one of those additional elements are the values that we share the values that are common to American democracy and to Indian democracy," he added.

BBC released a documentary called India: The Modi Question. The first episode of the docu-series is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (January 24). On Saturday, the government blocked several YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the documentary. Along with YouTube videos, the Centre has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a notice asking students to cancel the screening of the BBC's documentary "India: The Modi Question", stating that it may disturb peace and harmony in the campus.

(With ANI Inputs)