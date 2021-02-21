The officials said that the flight landed safely and no injuries were reported in the air or on the ground after its right engine caught fire due to a failure shortly after the takeoff.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: A major tragedy was averted on Sunday in the United States of America (USA) after a Boeing 777-200 flight, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, of the United Airlines caught fire midair while landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the flight, which was heading to Honolulu, landed safely and no injuries were reported in the air or on the ground after its right engine caught fire due to a failure shortly after the takeoff from Denver International Airport.

"United Flight 328 safely returned to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. There were no injuries on the ground or in the air," the United Airlines said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media where the right engine of the plane could be seen catching fire midair. "Something blew up," a man on the video can be heard saying.

Engine failure on Boeing 777 United aircraft. Plane took off from Denver and returned safely in 20 minutes. Engine parts fell soon after take off. Pilots flew the aircraft back safely. Look at the engine, it's hardly in shape. pic.twitter.com/gByQ9Sj85q — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) February 21, 2021

In another video, which has been widely shared on social media, the pilot of the flight can be heard making a mayday call to air traffic control.

"Mayday, aircraft just experienced engine failure, need to turn immediately," according to audio from the monitoring website liveatc.net that was reviewed by the Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a probe to find out the cause for the engine failure. Boeing, however, is yet to issue a statement over the issue.

On the other hand, the United airlines pilots union has issued a statement, thanking the crew of the flight for saving the lives of the passengers on board after the 'uncontained' engine failure.

"Extremely rare engine failures like this prove there is no substitute for experience and that the most important aircraft safety system is two well-trained, highly skilled, professional pilots at the controls on the flight deck," it said, as reported by Reuters.

