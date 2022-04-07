Moscow/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council over "reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine. After an emergency meeting at the UN today, the assembly approved the resolution of suspending Russia from the world's leading human rights body.

During the vote, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution that urged to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine. Earlier, Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties. The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.

The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly draft expresses "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.

At UNGA, India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said, " Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister welcomed the decision by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over reports of violations and abuses of human rights by its troops in Ukraine.

"War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right sideof history," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the Geneva-based council, which cannot make legally binding decisions. Its decisions send important political messages, however, and it can authorize investigations. Moscow is one of the most vocal members on the council and its suspension bars it from speaking and voting, officials say, although its diplomats could still attend debates.

"They would probably still try to influence the Council through proxies," said a Geneva-based diplomat.

Earlier, Ukraine's UN ambassador had urged members of the United Nations to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Last month the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia's attack.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, the General Assembly has adopted two resolutions denouncing Russia with 141 and 140 votes in favor. Moscow says it is carrying out a "special operation" to demilitarize Ukraine.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh