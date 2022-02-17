Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meet with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of 2019 Osaka G-20 summit | Twitter/@MEAIndia

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: India on Thursday took strong objection of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's comments about apparent deterioration of nationhood following the 'pioneer generations' post independence. After Ministry of External Affairs summoned Singapore envoy in New Delhi over PM Loong's comments in Singaporean parliament, sources said that the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore were uncalled for.

“We have taken up the matter with the Singaporean side,” they added.

What is the matter all about?

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore on Wednesday, while addressing country's parliament invoked the legacy of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to argue how democracies should function and nationhoods should evolve.

"Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too," PM Loong said.

He further went on to add, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated."

PM Loong also said that the people of Singapore can trust their leaders, systems and institutions if those in government uphold integrity, and enforce the same rules and standards equally to everyone.

"Our democracy can mature, deepen and grow more resilient, as both the governed and the governing embrace and express the right norms and values. Singapore can continue to flourish. But if we allow ourselves to slacken - loosen standards here, just a bit; overlook a lie there, just this time - the virtuous cycle will stutter and start to fail," Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma