UN Chief Calls For 'De-Escalation Of Tensions' After India-China Face-Off In Arunachal's Tawang

US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalation of the tensions between India and China after clashing in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (Image: ANI)

UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation in the tensions between India and China. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson to UN Secretary-General, made the remarks when he was asked to comment on the issue during the press briefing on Tuesday (local time).

"We have seen these reports. We call for de-escalation and to ensure that the tensions along in that area do not grow," Stephane Dujarric said in the press briefing. Stephane Dujarric's statement comes after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops took place in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday which led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides.

On Tuesday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

Rajnath Singh stated that Chinese troops went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it."

Explaining the incident, Rajnath Singh said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."

He further said, "The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh. He further said, "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides."

Rajnath Singh clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side"."Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," the minister added.

He informed the House that the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms". He stated, "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Rajya Sabha that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". He further said, "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort."