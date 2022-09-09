UK's New Royal Line Of Succession After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms. After 70 years, Charles will be crowned as the King of the United Kingdom—the longest duration after which an heir will be crowned in British history. However, no date has been announced yet.

Elizabeth leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials. It will significantly challenge Prince Charles's new role.

Charles's relationship with his own brothers is even not good enough to be mentioned. With his version of a trimmed-down monarchy, he excludes the tainted Prince Andrew and his daughters. The change in titles brought about by Charles' accession to the throne is likely to alter power dynamics within the British royal family.

Here's a look at the new royal succession and what new titles some of them can expect now.

1. Prince Charles has been crowned as King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He is also the King of the Commonwealth realms, as well as the Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. As the Duke of Lancaster, Charles will now receive revenue from the Duch of Lancaster, a hereditary landed estate that contributes significantly to the sovereign's income. His Majesty will no longer be known as His Royal Highness, and his wife Camilla, who is now Queen Consort, will be known as Her Majesty.

2. Prince William is the eldest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. He is married to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. In the line of succession, their three children come after him. The Duke of Cambridge is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge as the heir to the throne, having inherited the Cornwall title from his father. He is also entitled to the Duchy of Cornwall's landed estate's multimillion-pound annual net surplus. However, William is not yet the Prince of Wales, the traditional title given to the male heir to the throne. It is not automatically passed down, and William will be bestowed with the title by his father at some point. When William is crowned Prince of Wales, Kate will be crowned Princess of Wales, a title Diana held when she married Charles.

3. William and Kate's eldest child, Prince George of Cambridge, was born in July 2013. From now on, he will be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes Prince of Wales, George will become Prince George of Wales.

4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, William and Kate's second child and only daughter, was born in May 2015. Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge will be her new title. Charlotte will become Princess Charlotte of Wales when William becomes Prince of Wales.

5. Prince Louis of Cambridge, William and Kate's youngest child, was born in April 2018. He will be known as Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge from now on. Louis will become Prince Louis of Wales when William becomes Prince of Wales.

6. The Duke of Sussex is Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana. His or Meghan Markle's title, the Duchess of Sussex, will not change. Following a squabble with the royal family, the couple discontinued using the HRH styles.

7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry and Meghan's first child, was born in May 2019. Archie is now a Prince under the rules established by King George V in 1917. According to the Independent, when Archie was born, he was given the right to become the Earl of Dumbarton, one of Harry's subsidiary titles, or Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. However, Buckingham Palace later stated that his parents preferred that he be known simply as Master Archie. Archie was reportedly too low in the pecking order at his birth to be accorded the title of prince under George V's restrictions, but as the sovereign's grandson, he can be titled a prince and styled His Royal Highness. In the bombshell Oprah interview, however, Meghan Markle had said Archie was not accorded the prince title because of his mixed race.

8. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021 to Harry and Meghan, is now a princess and will be styled HRH Princess Lili of Sussex if she uses the title.

9. Prince Andrew is the second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the uproar over a lawsuit alleging he had s*x with a 17-year-old girl and concerns that the scandal would tarnish the House of Windsor. In addition, the queen revoked his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title "his royal highness" in official settings.

10. Andrew's elder daughter, Beatrice, is Andrew's elder daughter from his previous marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

11. Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, was born in September 2021.

12.Andrew and Sarah's younger daughter is Princess Eugenie.

13.August Brooksbank was born in February 2021 to Eugenie and James Brooksbank.

14.The Queen and Prince Philip's youngest child is Prince Edward.

15.James, Viscount Severn, is the eldest son of Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

16.Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the daughter of Edward and Sophie.





(With Inputs From AP)