Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Named TIME's Person Of The Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been named TIME's 'Person of the Year' 2022 on Wednesday. The reputed magazine has termed Zelenskyy as “the spirit of Ukraine”. The TIME, on its official Twitter handle, tweeted, "Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Spirit of Ukraine are @TIME's 2022 Person of the Year."

Zelenskyy has been called a hero by many in Ukraine and abroad, and over the last year, established himself as a symbol of defiance and democracy while he continues to lead the nation through Russia's unprovoked attacks on his country. TIME also said that now it was Zelenskyy's generation's turn to face the blows of a foreign invader.

TIME said 44-year-old Zelensky's success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that “courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine's political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realised the President had stuck around. If that seems like a natural thing for a leader to do in a crisis, consider historical precedent.

“Only six months earlier, the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani — a far more experienced leader than Zelenskyy — fled his capital as Taliban forces approached. In 2014, one of Zelenskyy's predecessors, Viktor Yanukovych, ran away from Kyiv as protesters closed in on his residence; he still lives in Russia today."

Zelenskyy's biography predicts his willingness to stand and fight stated the reputed magazine.

TIME said Zelenskyy's vision of victory now extends beyond the liberation of territory. He stressed that this year's invasion is just the latest Russian attempt over the past century to subjugate Ukraine. His intention is to make it the last, even if it takes a lot more time and sacrifice. It is far too early to gauge whether that goal can be reached.

“Later we will be judged,” he says. “I have not finished this great, important action for our country. Not yet.”

Among the shortlisted candidates for this year's Time Person of the Year - the people who had the most influence on the world this year - were China's president Xi Jinping, the US Supreme Court, Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk, who was Person of the Year last year, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, protestors in Iran, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and gun safety advocates.

Every year since 1927, Time's Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders, celebrities and epidemic fighters on its front cover, spotlighting their impact.

“Last year, Time bequeathed the title to the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, calling attention to his rise as a figure in tech through his advancement in automotive and spacecraft engineering,” it said.