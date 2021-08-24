The plane was sent to evacuate stranded Ukrainians from Afghanistan on Sunday, however, the plane, the Ukrain minister said, was practically stolen from them and flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the evacuation of citizens of different countries from war-torn Afghanistan, which was last week captured by Islamist militant group, Taliban, a Ukrainian plane has been hijacked from the Kabul airport by unidentified persons who flew it into Iran, Russian News Agency TASS, quoted Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin as saying.

According to the report by TASS, the plane was sent to evacuate stranded Ukrainians from Afghanistan on Sunday, however, the plane, the Ukraine minister said, was practically stolen from them and flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," TASS quoted Yenin as saying.

However, contradictory reports have emerged regarding the development with a Russian media outlet, Interfax, quoting Kiev, Ukraine's capital, denying any hijacking of its evacuation plane in Afghanistan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan