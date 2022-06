Ukraine's Richest Man Sues Russia At Europe's Top Human Rights Court Over Invasion

The richest man of war-torn country Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia at Europe’s top human rights court on Monday, seeking compensation over ‘ losses of billions of dollars in business since Russia's invasion’. Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, who is the owner of the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol sued Russia for "grievous violations of his property rights" at the European Court of Human Rights, his System Capital Management (SCM) holding company said.

Let us inform you that Mariupol is the city where Ukrainian fighters defied weeks of Russian bombardment and attacks.

The company further said that Akhmetov was also seeking a court order "preventing Russia from engaging in further blockading, looting, diversion and destruction of grain and steel" produced by his companies.

"Evil cannot go unpunished. Russia's crimes against Ukraine and our people are egregious, and those guilty of them must be held liable," SCM quoted Akhmetov as saying.

"The looting of Ukraine’s export commodities, including grain and steel, has already resulted in higher prices and people dying of hunger worldwide. These barbaric actions must be stopped, and Russia must pay in full."

On the suit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was no longer under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights.

"We left the (jurisdiction of) relevant documents. Therefore, here the answer is absolutely obvious," he said.

Meanwhile, as per Forbes magazine Akhmetov's net worth at USD 15.4 billion in 2013. Since then, his business empire has been hit by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and by years of fighting in Ukraine’s east since Russia-backed separatists seized territory there in 2014.

Akhmetov said last month his company Metinvest, Ukraine's largest steelmaker, had suffered USD 17 to USD 20 billion in losses because of Russia's bombardment of its steel plants in Mariupol. The final amount would be determined in a lawsuit, he said.

