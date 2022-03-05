New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Russia's war on Ukraine entered Day 10 on Saturday, a breakthrough development took place after Russia declares a temporary ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol allowing civilians to evacuate. The Russian Defense Ministry statement said it agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10 a.m. Moscow time.”

The head of Ukraine's security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting. A top official in Mariupol said the cease-fire there is to last until 4 pm (2 pm GMT) and an evacuation along a humanitarian corridor would begin at 11 am (9 am GMT).

As Russia opens humanitarian corridors for citizens to evacuate in two cities, here's a look at the status of some key cities of Ukraine where the Russian Army has attacked:

Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy:

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, air raid alerts were issued on Saturday morning in the capital city Kyiv along with other key cities of Chernihiv and Sumy, local media reported. The first air raid warning was issued for the city of Chernihiv. Subsequent alerts were issued for the capital city Kyiv, followed by an alert for the entire Kyiv Oblast and the city of Zhytomyr, followed by an alert for the city of Sumy.

Residents in all these places were requested to go to the nearby shelters. A building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled on Thursday by Russian forces. The Mayor of the South-Eastern city of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko informed today that the city has been blockaded by the Russian forces, after days of sustained attacks.

Kherson:

Russian forces have occupied the regional administration building in Ukraine's port city of Kherson, regional governor Hennadiy Laguta said in an online post on Thursday, news agency Reuters reported on March 3. Russia's defence ministry said it had captured Kherson on Wednesday but Ukraine has said its forces continue to defend the Black Sea port of about 250,000 people. Kherson is an important port city situated on the Black Sea. Russian forces are intensifying their assault on key Ukrainian cities.

Mariupol, Volnovakha:

A seven-hour ceasefire has begun in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines, said a media report. It further said that the ceasefire will aid the evacuation of 440,000 people of Mariupol and 21,000 people of Volnovakha. Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliyak, the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed that humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening in Mariupol and Volnovakha. "In Mariupol and Volnovakha, humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening, columns are being formed from those who are subject to evacuation. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of the corridors...," he tweeted.

Kharkiv:

At least 55 people have been killed in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine. Russian forces have inflicted massive damage to the city bombarding residential buildings, schools and government offices. As per reports by several news agencies, at least 34 people were killed on Friday in Kharkiv, while 21 died and 112 wounded on Wednesday in Russian shelling.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan