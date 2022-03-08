Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday. The day was significant as there were third rounds of talks that were held between the delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus. It showed 'positive results', news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, Moscow continued to assert that the invasion will continue until Ukraine surrenders.

Here are the top developments from day 12 of Russia-Ukraine conflict:

1. A third round of talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia resulted in small progress on evacuation logistics for humanitarian corridor, Ukraine said. Russian delegation said that their 'expectations from negotiations' were not fulfilled.

2. Moscow announced a temporary ceasefire and a plan to evacuate Ukrainians from several cities, mainly to Russia and Belarus.

3. Kyiv rejected Moscow’s proposal as “immoral” and said Ukrainian citizens should be allowed to evacuate to other parts of Ukraine.

4. Previous ceasefire attempts in the southeastern port city of Mariupol collapsed over the weekend, later reports said.

5. Russia’s top diplomat will reportedly meet with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday in Turkey.

6. The UN warned that Russia’s invasion has triggered the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. More than 1.7 million people have fled the conflict.

7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is demanding that Ukraine stop military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality in case of conflict, and acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory. The Kremlin also added the condition that Ukraine must recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugandk as independent territories, Reuters reported.

8. PM Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine news agency ANI reported

9. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. He also said Ukraine will find every scum who were shelling its cities, killing people and shooting missiles.

