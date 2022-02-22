New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UN chief Antonio Guterres said that Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized separatist regions in Ukraine's east as independent states.

In a statement issued by Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief calls for "the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015)". Moreover, Guterres considers Russia's decision to be "a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations".

Russia recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack. Putin's announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels.

The carefully staged move announced in the Kremlin could lead to new sanctions on Russia and flies in the face of European efforts for a diplomatic solution to the escalating crisis, which has brought East-West relations to a new low and jeopardized trade. After his speech, Putin signed decrees in the Kremlin recognizing those regions' independence and called on lawmakers to approve measures paving the way for military support.

Ukraine demands Moscow to return to the negotiation table:

Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations on Tuesday demanded Moscow to return to the table for negotiations as well as immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops. "We demand Russia to return to the table for negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops," said the Ukrainian envoy to the UN.

"Today, the entire membership of the United Nations is under attack. Under attack by the country that occupied the membership of the Security Council in 1991 bypassing the UN charter. The country that occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014," he added. Underlining that they are consistent in their actions, Kyslytsya said Ukraine is committed to a political and diplomatic settlement, added that "we do not succumb to provocations."

Russia violating basic principles of international law, says US; to impose new sanctions on Kremlin:

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has dismissed “as nonsense” Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he is putting Russian troops in separatist areas of eastern Ukraine as peacekeepers, saying their presence is “clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday night that this move and Putin's earlier announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas as “independent states” are also an “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. By his actions, she said, Putin “has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds.”

Meanwhile, the White House said that President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions on Moscow after Russia moved to recognize separatist eastern Ukraine regions. The Biden administration calls Monday's announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.” The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognized by Putin.

EU says it will impose Russia sanctions:

The European Union's top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion of the country. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel said in a joint statement that the recognition is “a blatant violation of international law.” The statement adds that the bloc “will react with sanctions” and “reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan