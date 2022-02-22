New York/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday described the escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the West a "matter of deep concern", saying such developments can "undermine" the peace and security of the region.

Taking part at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet on the Ukraine crisis, India said the safety and security of civillians is important, noting that over 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study across Ukraine, and its border areas.

"The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," he added.

Underlining the importance of the Minsk Agreements, Tirumurti said all sides need greater efforts to find common ground to facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements, including key security and political aspects."

"As we have time and again emphasized, constructive diplomacy is need of the hour to avoid scaling up of tensions," he said.

"In conclusion, we strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," he added.

'Clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity'

During the meet, the United States (US) described Russia's moves as a "clear attack Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty". It also said it is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state and violates basic principles of the international law.

"This move by Russian President Putin is clearly the basis of Russia's attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine," the US representative at UNSC said.

"Tomorrow, the US will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for clear violation of international law. We and our partners are clear that there will be swift and severe response were Russia to further invade Ukraine. In this moment no one can stand on the sidelines," the representative added.

The UNSC meet on Tuesday was called after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation in the area.

Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two breakaway regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after he announced recognition for Russia-backed separatists there, drawing US and European vows of new sanctions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma