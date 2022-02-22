Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: In what is being feared as a significant escalation towards the possibility of a major war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing them as independent on Monday. Following the international condemnation, many countries are now moving forward to impose economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin-led Russia.

UK announces sanctions on 5 Russian banks, 3 businessmen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced that the United Kingdom would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian entrepreneurs over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Now the UK and our allies will begin impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared," Johnson told the parliament.

The prime minister said that the five Russian banks to face sanctions are the Rossiayaz Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

He also said that three "very high net worth individuals," including Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, will have their assets in the UK frozen, and will also be banned to travel to the UK.

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, US applauds

Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in September, but has stood idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union. The pipeline had been set to ease the pressure on European consumers facing record energy prices amid a wider post-pandemic cost of living crisis, and on governments that have already forked out billions to try to cushion the impact on consumers.

The White House welcomed Germany’s decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to deliver Russian gas to Europe and said that US sanctions would be announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden “made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement. We will be following up with our own measures today,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

EU likely to ban trade in Russian state bonds, sanction hundreds of people

Union sanctions on Russia could include putting hundreds of politicians and officials on black lists, a ban on trading in Russian state bonds and an import and export ban on separatist entities, EU diplomats and officials said on Tuesday. The bloc's ambassadors agreed unanimously at a meeting in Brussels on the principle of imposing sanctions after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers will meet later in Paris to agree on the details of the measures, several diplomats told Reuters.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma