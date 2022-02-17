Russia has said that it is withdrawing its troops, stressing that it does not want a war. (file image)

Kyiv/ Washington/ London/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Despite Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, the United States (US) on Wednesday said it does not believe the Kremlin, adding that Moscow might have increased its presence by 7,000 troops.

"So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine... But we now know it was false," a senior official from the Biden administration was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Interestingly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also made similar claims. On Wednesday, while speaking to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Johnson said there is "currently little evidence of Russia disengaging" from borders near Ukraine.

"The leaders reiterated states' responsibility to abide by their obligations under the United Nations Charter and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN members," Johnson's office said, as reported by AFP.

In the last two days, Russia has said that it is withdrawing its troops, stressing that it does not want a war. However, Russia says it needs guarantees that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

Russia to launch 'limited' military attack against Ukraine?

However, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has warned that Russia, despite its assurance, might launch a "limited" military attack on Ukraine. The attack, as per the Estonian officials, would include missile bombardment and the occupation of "key terrain" in Ukraine.

"Right now, our assessment is that they would avoid cities with large populations, as it takes a lot of troops to control those areas. But there is no clear understanding of what avenue the Russian troops might exploit," Mikk Marran, director-general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, said, as reported by Reuters.

The Estonian intelligence believes Russia's 10 battle groups are moving towards Ukraine, where nearly 1.70 lakh soldiers are already deployed. Marran said the number includes soldiers who are also deployed in Belarus, adding they will stay there beyond the February 20 end of the exercise.

"That would reduce preparation time for an attack against the Baltics," Marran warned.

