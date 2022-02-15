Washington/ Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Following Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's warning that Russia might starting invading the country from February 16, the United States (US) on Monday warned Kremlin of "severe consequences" and insisted on a diplomatic solution to the issue.

Briefing the reporters, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US is "actively working" for a diplomatic solution, noting President Joe Biden spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the weekend to de-escalate the crisis.

"The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively," Jean-Pierre said. "However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground."

The White House also said Biden has reached out to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation in Ukraine. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed about "Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"They discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank and underlined the continued close coordination among allies and partners, including on readiness to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation," it said.

On February 14, Ukraine's Zelenskiy veiledly stated that Russia might start its invasion from February 16, calling Ukrainians to fly the country's flags from buildings and sing the national anthem in unison from Wednesday.

However, Ukrainian officials said Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack on that date, but responding with scepticism to foreign media reports.

"They tell us February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation.

"They are trying to frighten us by yet again naming a date for the start of military action," Zelenskiy said. "On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and show the whole world our unity."

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of Ukraine. It denies Western accusations that it is planning an invasion, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a range of demands are met, including barring Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance.

Meanwhile, Western countries have threatened sanctions on an unprecedented scale if Russia does invade. The Group of Seven large economies (G7) warned on Monday of "economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma