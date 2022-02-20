The US has warned that the Russians are "poised to strike" Ukraine. (Reuters image)

Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The United States (US) on Sunday once again claimed that Russia has increased its troops along the Ukrainian border, alleging that Moscow is "poised to strike". In a statement, the White House said Russian forces could launch an attack in Ukraine "at any time", adding President Joe Biden will convene a National Security Council meeting to discuss the situation.

"President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The West, including the US and the United Kingdom (UK), has alleged that the Kremlin is increasing the build-up near Ukraine. Moscow has continuously refuted the claims but said it needs a guarantee that Ukraine won't be allowed to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Putin oversees nuclear drills

While the US has warned that Russia might soon attack Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday oversaw a nuclear drill of the Russian armed forces. The exercise, as per Moscow-based analysts, was aimed at sending a message to take Russia's demands seriously.

"Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as reported by Reuters.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called for Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to the crisis. However, there has not been any immediate response from the Kremlin so far.

"I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting," Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by The Associated Press. "Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma