Moscow/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: The Kremlin on Tuesday said some of its military personnel deployed near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases, a move that is expected to de-escalate tensions between the United States (US) and Russia.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," AFP quoted a Russian defence ministry spokesman as saying.

Russia has deployed more than 1 lakh troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion. On Monday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also urged the country's residents to fly flags on February 16, a date several Western media hubs have claimed that Russia might start its invasion.

"They tell us February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity. They are trying to frighten us by yet again naming a date for the start of military action. On that day, we will hang our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and show the whole world our unity," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation.

However, Ukraine's top officials have said Zelenskiy's remarks were just "skeptical" and he responding to some Western media reports which claimed that February 16 will be the potential date of Russian invasion.

"It is quite understandable why Ukrainians today are skeptical about various 'specific dates' of the so-called 'start of the invasion' announced in the media," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy's chief of staff, told Reuters.

Russia so far has claimed that it does not want to invade Ukraine. However, it wants legal binding guarantees from the United States (US) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the military bloc.

However, Western countries have said they cannot negotiate over a sovereign country's right to form alliances. They have also warned Russia and threatened unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma