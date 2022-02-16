Washington/ Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden once again warned Russia and said that the possibility of a Russian attack on Ukraine cannot be ruled out, a day after the Kremlin said some of its forces near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases.

However, Biden seemed unconvinced with Krelim's claims and said reports that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the Ukraine border have not been verified. Urging Moscow to step back from the brink of war, Biden further said the US is "not seeking direct confrontation with Russia".

"To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy, and I don't believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine," Biden said in an address from the White House. "We are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains very much a possibility."

Russia, however, has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine but demanded that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kremlin had been told that Ukraine would not join NATO in the near future, but that Moscow did not think that was

a good enough assurance and wanted to resolve the matter in its entirety now.

He said Russia does not want a war in Europe, but described the situation in east Ukraine's breakaway regions as "genocide" and called for the conflict there to be resolved through the Minsk peace progress.

"As for whether we want this, of course not. That is why we proposed negotiations that should result in an arrangement guaranteeing equal security for all, including our country," Putin said in a press conference after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma