Ukraine Says Russia Preparing 2,00,000 New Soldiers To Launch Fresh Attacks On Kyiv By Early 2023

AS WAR between Russia and Ukraine continues, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces has been expecting a new Russian attack on Kyiv in the early months of 2023. This came during an interview with The Economist on Thursday, where General Valeriy Zaluzhny told much of the fighting has been concentrated in the east and south recently but the British weekly the capital would be targeted again.

During the December 3 interview, which was released on Thursday, Ukraine's commander-in-chief stated that the fight may take place in February or March, and at worst, by the end of January.

"A very important strategic task is to create reserves and prepare for the war which may take place in February, at best in March, and at worst at the end of January. The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," he, as quoted by AFP said. He said the preparation required tanks and artillery have been made.

Russian troops will try to push Ukrainian forces back and may possibly launch a second attempt to take Kyiv. Moscow will send forces into Ukraine at the end of February with the goal of quickly seizing Kyiv. According to Western sources, Sergey Surovikin, Commander of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, has long anticipated a protracted confrontation with Ukraine.

The general listed one of his current challenges as "holding this (front)line," which runs south to east, and "not losing any further ground" after pushing the Russians out of Kharkiv in the northeast in September and Kherson in the south last month.

According to Zaluzhny, the Russians have been bombarding energy infrastructure since October after a string of humiliating battlefield defeats because "they need time to gather resources" for a comprehensive onslaught in the coming months.

"I am not an energy expert but it seems to me we are on the edge," he said, stating that the destruction of the power grid was "possible" by missile and drone strikes.

Waves of attacks on the power grid have already resulted in catastrophic power outages across the country, trapping millions of Ukrainians in the terrible cold and darkness of winter.