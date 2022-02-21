Moscow/ Washington/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Russia on Monday said it is too early to organise a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his United States (US) counterpart Joe Biden, hours after the White House said the two world leaders might hold a proposed summit "only if Moscow does not invade Kyiv."

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as reported by The Moscow Times. "If necessary, of course, the Russian and American presidents can decide to hold a telephone call or connect via other methods."

Here's everything you need to know about the big story:

1. On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the talks, France said Biden and Putin will soon meet to defuse tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

2. Later, the White House added that the summit will only be organised if the Kremlin "does not invade" Ukraine. In a statement, it said the US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins."

3. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

4. Russia, Ukraine and the West have been playing a blame game over the last month, and accused each other of escalating tensions. The US has said Russia has moved tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian borders which is an indication it might launch an attack soon.

5. Although Moscow has denied the charges, it says it wants a guarantee that Kyiv won't be allowed to join the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Putin has also called the West "to take Russian demands for security guarantees seriously."

6. However, Kyiv has said it is seeking to become a NATO member. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, while speaking with US broadcaster CBS, has said a majority of Ukrainians want Ukraine to join NATO.

7. The only signal we are sending to the world is that if Ukraine succeeds and if Russia pulls back, it will be much safer for the entire democratic world, Kuleba said.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma