Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to hold a summit in a bid to de-escalate tensions between the Kremlin and the West over Ukraine, the White House said Monday.

However, the proposed summit "only happen if Moscow does not invade Kyiv."

"The US is committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin... if an invasion hasn't happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, as reported by AFP.

"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.

This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron held separate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, urging them to resolve issues through mutual consensus.

Putin and Zelensky - during the talks with Macron - called for intensified diplomatic efforts to avert an all-out war. However, the two have blamed each other for an increase in escalation.

Putin blamed Ukraine for "provocating" its forces, said the Kremlin in a statement, adding Putin has called for the United States (US) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) "to take Russian demands for security guarantees seriously."

Meanwhile, Zelensky called for a resumption of talks with Putin under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG," he said, as reported by AFP.

US claims Russia has ordered 'final preparations for invasion'

While both Putin and Zelensky have pressed for de-escalation, the US has claimed that Russia has ordered the "final preparations for invasion" of Ukraine. On Sunday, it claimed Russia has deployed more troops at the Ukrainian border, contrary to what the Kremlin has said.

"Everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion. We will do everything we can to try to prevent it before it happens," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN in an interview.

"Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President (Vladimir) Putin from carrying this forward," he added.

