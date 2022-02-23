Washington/ Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia, hours after President Vladimir Putin recognised two eastern Ukrainian regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as "independent".

Imposing the sanctions, which includes steps to "starve Russia of financing", Biden said further tougher steps would be taken by the US government if the Kremlin "continues its aggression."

In his address, the US President said the steps were taken after coordinating the allies. It should be noted that Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) have also imposed sanctions against Russia, saying it has started invading Ukraine.

While Germany has halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project with Russia, the UK has said it will impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three Russian entrepreneurs.

"We're implementing sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt. That means we've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said, as reported by AFP. "It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either."

Putin allowed by Russian's Parliament to deploy forces outside country

While the West imposed sanctions on Moscow, Putin on Tuesday was allowed by the Russian Parliament's Upper House to deploy the Russian armed forces outside the territories of the country to support separatists' moment in Ukraine.

Putin's move was backed by 153 Russian lawmakers and no one voted against the motion.

During a session of the Russian Federation Council, the country's Deputy Defence Minister Nikolay Pankov said "negotiations have stalled" and alleged that "heavy armoured vehicles" have been deployed in eastern Ukraine's separatist-controlled regions - Donetsk and Luhansk.

Pankov also alleged that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is "actively pumping Ukraine with modern weapons." He said Ukraine is following the path of "violence and bloodshed", leaving the Kremlin without a choice.

"Russia will act for the protection of the sovereignty of other states and in order to prevent acts of aggression," Pankov said, as reported by AFP.

"In accordance with the treaty of friendship and cooperation with the DNR and LNR, I am submitting a proposal for the adoption by the Federation Council for the consent to use the armed forces of the Russian Federation outside Russia."

