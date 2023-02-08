Ukraine President Zelenskyy Calls On King Charles III After UK Parliament Address

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. In a rare trip outside war-torn Ukraine, Zelenskyy is visiting the UK, France and other European nations to seek support in face of Russian aggression.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy addressed the UK Parliament where he expressed his gratitude towards the people of Britain for their support since 'Day One' of Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy began by paying his tributes to Ukraine's military as he said, "I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave. I thank you for your bravery. ... London has stood with Kyiv since Day One."

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle acknowledged the risk the Ukraine President put himself at by visiting the UK and said lawmakers were honoured to have him. This was only his second trip outside Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion a year ago.

Zelenskyy's visit to Britain comes as part of Ukraine's bid to seek advanced weapons amid an expected Russian offensive. The former Soviet nation plans to retake land held by Moscow's forces.

The 900-year-old Westminster Hall, which is the oldest and unheated part of Parliament, saw hundreds of lawmakers and parliamentary staff gather for Zelenskyy's speech.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has assured Ukraine of accelerating the supply of military equipment including longer range capabilities as well as expanding its Ukrainian military training to include pilots.

Meanwhile, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Kyiv's western partners could deliver the first battalion of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in the first three or four months of this year.

Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Paris later on Wednesday and then to Brussels on Thursday for a summit being held by the European Union. In France, President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting which will also be attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.