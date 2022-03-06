Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rose to global imagination much on the basis of the way he as a leader, politician and communicator reacted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, starting last month. His selfie videos from outside the once-bustling power centre of Kyiv were viral all over the world.

Before he became a personality on Ukraine's political landscape, Zelenskyy was a comedian, actor and writer. He starred in a number of romantic comedies. In one, called 'Servant of the People', he played the character of a high school teacher who becomes the president.

His orating skills and abilty to draw people's support at the moment of a grave national crisis has gathered praise from all over world, including the Hollywood universe.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was mentioned by two actors at Screen Actord Guild Awards as they took the winners' trophy home in their respective categories.

"I would tell you we have a fellow actor in Zelenskyy who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight," Michael Keaton said while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for 'Dopesick', streaming in India on Disney+Hotstar.

Before becoming president, Zelenskyy won Ukrainian version of 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2006.

Visuals of Volodymyr Zelenskyy dance partner Olena Shoptenko on the show have since gone viral all over the world.

UK's Channel 4 has reportedly picked up Zelensky's 2016 comedy series Servant of the People'.

It will air with the documentary special 'Zelensky: The Man Who Took on Putin', according to a report in Deadline.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy-starred series, 'Servant of the People' aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party bearing the same name as the television show was created in March 2018.

Zelenskyy won the election in Ukraine in 2019 with 73.2 per cent of the vote.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma