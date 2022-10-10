Ukraine Military Says Russia Fired 75 Missiles On Kyiv, Other Cities; 8 Dead, 24 Injured

At least eight people were reported dead and 24 injured after Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

While Ukraine military claimed that it shot down 41 of 75 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used Iranian drones in the strike. The bombings, being seen as apparent revenge strikes, come after Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out a terrorist attack on the bridge to Crimea.

Zelenskyy hit out at Russia on Monday after a series of bombings rocked capital city Kyiv and other cities. He blamed the Vladimir Putin-led government of trying to wipe Ukrainians "off the face the earth". Explosions were reported in western cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr, and central cities of Dnipro and Kremenchuk.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," news agency Reuters quoted Zelenskyy.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

In one of the most intense strikes on Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion, several missiles tore into the city causing craters on the ground. Cars were destroyed, buildings were damaged in the fierce attack.

Taking to social media, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists! The missiles hit objects in the city centre (in the Shevchenkivskyi district) and in the Solomyanskyi district. The air raids sirens are going off, and therefore the threat, continues."

"The central streets of Kyiv have been blocked by law enforcement officers, rescue services are working."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: "Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles."

The strikes follow the explosion which damaged the only bridge over the Kerch Strait to the Crimea peninsula, which Putin on Sunday called "an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure".

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," he said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

The bridge is a major supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a symbol of Russia's control of Crimea, the peninsula it proclaimed annexed after its troops seized it in 2014.

