Ukraine Interior Minister Among 18 Killed After Chopper Crashes Near Kindergarten In Brovary Town

Bodies lie on the ground at the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv in Ukraine on January 18, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

AT LEAST 18 people including two children and Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed after a helicopter crashed in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the national police chief, as quoted by Reuters said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, which is located northeast of Kyiv.

The national police head Ihor Klymenko as quoted by Reuters confirmed that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi was killed alongside his first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and other ministry officials flying in the helicopter operated by the state emergency service.

In a video after the incident that widely circulated on social media, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by fire. Sharing a video of the incident, a user wrote, "A kindergarten destroyed as a result of a helicopter crash."

🇺🇦🚁🔥A kindergarten destroyed as a result of a helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/WZx2Bk5ArN — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) January 18, 2023

The cause of the death due to the helicopter crash is yet to be ascertained, Ukrainian officials said. There was no immediate comment from Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.

"Unfortunately, the sky does not forgive mistakes, as pilots say, but it's really too early to talk about the causes," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said, adding it could take at least several weeks to investigate the disaster.

Monastyrskyi, 42, a lawyer appointed in 2021 to run the ministry with responsibility for the police, was the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began.