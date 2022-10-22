Ukraine Faces Electrical Disruption As Russia Intensifies 'Strike' On Power Stations

City centre without electricity after critical civil infrastructure was hit by a Russian missile attacks in Lviv, Ukraine (REUTERS)

THOUSANDS of people in central and western Ukraine awoke on Saturday to power shortages and intermittent gunfire as Ukrainian air defence attempted to shoot down drones and approaching missiles.

In the most recent phase of the conflict, which is approaching its eighth month, Russia has increased its attacks on power plants, water supply systems, and other critical infrastructure around the nation.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said that Russia had conducted "a massive missile attack" against "critical infrastructure" hours after air raid sirens began to sound all over the nation. It reported that it had shot down 18 of the 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea.

On Saturday morning, "several missiles" aimed at the city were shot down, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, on the messaging app Telegram.

The governors of six western and central provinces as well as the southern Odesa area on the Black Sea issued comparable reports.

Five drones carrying explosives were shot down in the central Cherkasy region, southeast of Kiev, according to the presidential office's statement in the morning.

After numerous loud explosions were reported by the local media, electricity was abruptly cut off in the western city of Khmelnytskyi, which spans the Bug river and had about 275,000 residents before the conflict.

On Saturday, the mayor of Lutsk, a 215,000-person city in western Ukraine, sent a similar request on Telegram, claiming that when Russian missiles struck nearby energy plants, Lutsk's power was partially knocked off.

The central city of Uman, a major Hasidic Jewish pilgrimage site with some 100,000 residents before the war, was also completely cut off after a rocket struck a nearby power plant, according to local authorities on Telegram.

As a result of the diminished power supplies, rolling blackouts were implemented in the capital and four neighbouring regions, including Cherkasy, on Saturday morning. The government-run energy firm, Ukrenergo never stopped pleading with Ukrainians to save electricity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week said that people should limit their daily power use between the hours of 7 and 11 a.m. and refrain from using energy-intensive products like electric heaters.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on vital civilian infrastructure across Ukraine during the past two weeks. According to officials, the country's electrical infrastructure has suffered catastrophic damage to almost 40% of it.