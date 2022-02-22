Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Amid the heightening tensions between the West and the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin - who was looking visibly angry - in the wee hours of Tuesday recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Lugansk.

In an address on state-run television, Putin described Ukraine as an "integral part of Russia's history" and expressed hopes that Russians would support his decision. He further said that "modern Ukraine was entirely and completely created by Russia."

Following the address, the Russian President also signed a friendship and aid agreement with the separatist leaders in Ukraine.

"I believe it is necessary to take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," Putin said, as reported by AFP.

"We demand an immediate end to military operations."

"Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed will be fully on the conscience of the regime in power in Ukraine," he warned.

Putin orders Russian forces to 'maintain peace'

Following the longtime Russian leader's address, the Kremlin said Putin has ordered his forces to "maintain peace" in eastern Ukraine.

'We are not afraid of anyone'

Although Putin has warned Ukraine and the West, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv "is not afraid of anyone or anything." He has also accused "Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions."

Zelenskyy also said he has held consultations with Germany's Olaf Scholz and France's Emmanuel Macron, and convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council," he tweeted.

Biden condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden has condemned Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions as held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's Zelenskiy. In a statement, the White House said Biden has also held discussions with Macron and Scholz "how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps."

"Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognize the independence of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," the White House said, as reported by Reuters.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma