Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that the Kremlin can "easily redirect" exports of its energy resources away from the West to countries that really need them. In a televised meeting with officials, Putin alleged that the West should be blamed for the energy crisis that it is facing as it is not cooperating with Russia.

"When it comes to Russian oil, gas, and coal, we will be able to increase their consumption on the domestic market, stimulate the deep processing of raw materials," Putin was quoted as saying by Reuters. "The refusal of several Western countries to cooperate (with Russia) normally, including with regards to Russian energy resources... has already hit millions of Europeans, provoked a real energy crisis."

Several Western nations - including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and Canada - have imposed sanctions against Russia's oil imports due to the Ukraine crisis, leading to an energy crisis. However, Moscow does not seem to be bothered about the ban and has offered its oil to "friendly countries", including India, in any price range.

Russia criticises Biden's 'genocide' remarks

The Kremlin on Wednesday also criticised US President Joe Biden's 'genocide' remarks, calling them "wrong and unacceptable". It said the remarks from Biden are "hardly acceptable" as the US is a country that has "committed well-known crimes in recent times".

"We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable," Reuters quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying.

On Tuesday, Biden had called Russia's military operation in Ukraine a "genocide" and accused Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian". "Yes, I called it genocide," Biden said, as reported by The Associated Press. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

Zelenskyy, Biden discuss defensive aid and sanctions

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed additional defensive and financial aid for his country with his US counterpart Joe Biden. In a tweet, he said the two sides also discussed sanctions against Russia and the alleged war crimes, a claim denied by the Kremlin, by its armed forces.

"Continued constant dialogue with @POTUS. Assessed Russian war crimes. Discussed additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid. Agreed to enhance sanctions," Zelenskyy tweeted.

