Ukraine Advances To Sever Diplomatic Ties With Iran After 'Kamikaze' Drone Attacks By Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones.

Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking energy infrastructure and killing four people in the capital of Kyiv.

Ukraine says the attacks were carried out with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, though Tehran denies supplying the drones. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv was certain they were Iranian and would be ready to share a "bag of evidence" to European powers in doubt.

"Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine", Kuleba told a news conference. "I am submitting to the president of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran."

Kuleba said Kyiv would send an official note to Israel seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation in the sector. There was no immediate Israeli response to Kuleba's remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, told national broadcaster Army Radio: "Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry - and there is no change to that position."

While Israel has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and provided Kyiv with humanitarian relief, it has stopped short of also providing military support, citing concern for continued cooperation with Moscow over next-door Syria.

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv on Tuesday said that Kremlin had destroyed almost a third of its power stations over the past week after Moscow stepped up a pre-winter campaign to strike infrastructure, a move the West says is a calculated attempt to disrupt and demoralise.

Missiles struck power-generating facilities in a clutch of Ukrainian cities home to millions of people and several people were killed.