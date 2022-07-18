UK Voters Believe Rishi Sunak 'Would Make A Good Prime Minister', Shows Opinion Poll

According to an opinion poll, almost 50 per cent of voters for the United Kingdom's governing Conservative Party believe Rishi Sunak will make a good Prime Minister. A poll conducted by The Sunday Telegraph found that 48 per cent of those who backed the Tories in the 2019 general election felt the British Indian former Chancellor would be a good Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the same poll puts Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in second place, with 39 per cent backing her for Prime Minister and 33 per cent in favour of Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt.

“Among those who have heard of Mordaunt, the overwhelming view is one of neutrality,” James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster, reported the newspaper.

“Sunak invites strong opinions. One-third of voters think he would be good in the top job, one third do not. But in an unpopular field where every other candidate is in the net-negative territory, this score draw makes him the public's favourite. He is particularly popular with the all-important 2019 Conservative voter, as the only candidate to have half approve of him,” it said.

UK's new Prime Minister will be announced on September 5 and after the announcement one of the members will take hold of the office. Currently, Rishi Sunak is the most preferred candidate in the race for PM candidature.

However, other candidates are not left behind, as per the JL Partners poll, which also delved into the characteristics voters are seeking from a new leader and found that 19 per cent of Conservative supporters and 24 per cent of voters overall most wanted a leader who is “truthful”.

The survey, carried out last week, puts the Opposition Labour Party 11 points ahead of the Conservatives, on 42 points to the Tories' 31.

“While the public chew over the economy, the NHS and public trust, Conservative MPs may have a much simpler question: who is the best candidate to hold their seat? On this evidence, the answer is Mr Sunak,” it added.

As per an MRP model (survey results that count every seat in the country), it was found that among all voters, Sunak had the highest net approval score in 76 per cent of the seats won by the Tories in the last general election over two years ago, compared to 19 per cent in which Tugendhat came out on top and five per cent in which Mordaunt had the best score.

However, a survey overnight for the Conservative Home website of 850 Tory members put Badenoch in the lead on 31 per cent, with Truss second on 20 per cent, Mordaunt third on 18 per cent, and Sunak fourth on 17 per cent and Tugendhat fifth on 10 per cent.

