UK To Get New Prime Minister Today; Liz Truss Ahead Of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss stand on the stage before taking part in the BBC Conservative party leadership debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. (Photo: Reuters)

The United Kingdom (UK) will get its new prime minister on Monday after weeks of divisive party leadership contest between Liz Truss and Indian-origin Rishi Sunak. The new prime minister will succeed Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal.

The result will be announced at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT), with Truss being consistently ahead of Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote. If Truss wins, she will become the third female prime minister of the UK after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

However, the result may not reflect the general public opinion. According to a YouGov poll that was carried out in August, 52 per cent of the British people believe that Truss would make a "poor" or "terrible" prime minister.

In addition to that, 43 per cent of people also do not trust Truss "at all" and believe she won't be successful in tackling the crisis-hit British economy.

Like most European countries, British has been struggling to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies. In May, the government set out a 15-billion-pound support package to help households with energy bills as part of its 37-billion-pound cost-of-living support scheme.

47-year-old Truss, a foreign minister under Boris Johnson, has promised to act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis, assuring the British people who fear they will be unable to pay their fuel bills as winter approaches.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Truss said that she would take "decisive action to ensure families and businesses can get through this winter and the next".

"If elected, I plan within the first week of my new administration to set out our immediate action on energy bills and energy supply," she said. "A fiscal event would follow later this month from my Chancellor, with a broader package of action on the economy."

Veteran Conservative lawmaker David Davis described the challenges she would take on as prime minister as "probably the second most difficult brief of post-war prime ministers" after Conservative Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

"I actually don't think any of the candidates, not one of them going through it, really knows quite how big this is going to be," he said, adding that costs could run into tens of billions of pounds.

Meanwhile, Sunak, 42, has also promised to help people pay their energy bills and said curbing inflation would be his priority.

"Helping people with the cost of living and energy bills comes above everything else that I might like to do," he told the BBC on Sunday. "We shouldn't rule anything out. I mean, we're facing a genuine emergency. I think anyone pretending that that isn't the situation isn't being straight with the country."