It is believed that on Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will disclose the rules along with the measures of this plan in the UK parliament.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, British transport minister Grant Shapps is set to lay the details of the plan to remove quarantine for all the British travellers who have received both doses of the vaccine. This news comes up as a huge relief for all the travellers as well as it will also help in boosting the airline sector. Travellers who have come back from a moderate risk country will no longer be required to stay in quarantine. Britain, about 65% of adults are fully vaccinated.

However, the transport minister is yet to make an official announcement on travel changes. These changes will apply to England in the House of Commons at 1030 GMT. As per Bloomberg, under the new rules, travellers who enter the country will now be taken to a Covid facility, where they will take a Covid test in order to ensure the infection possibility.

Earlier, travellers were supposed to stay in a 10 day home quarantine. On the other hand, the existing travel rules on foreign travel states that travellers who have travelled to more than 100 destinations including the US market and some of the most popular European destinations have to isolate themselves once they return back to the UK. The reason behind this was that some of these destinations were under the government's Amber list. As per the government's advice, Britons should not travel to those destinations that are under the government’s amber list or red list. The government also mentioned that only a few of the countries are safe to travel to right now.

It is believed that on Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will disclose the rules along with the measures of this plan in the UK parliament. He will also give detail about how these new rules will affect the people who are under 18 and currently not been vaccinated.

The UK has seen 15 months of strict restriction, in order to control the contagious virus. Due to this, the travel and airline industries have suffered a lot. However, now the government is set to end the quarantine rule for travellers which will help the tourism and the airline sector to boost up its economy.

UK to end mandatory quarantine for vaccinated British travellers after 15 months of restrictions

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen