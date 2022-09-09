UK Shifts From Queen To King: Formal Steps After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

With the death of Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, the longest wait by an heir in British history. However, the coronation may take months or even longer. The British monarchy's rules state that "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as the predecessor dies."



Elizabeth's coronation came on June 2, 1953—16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.



A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:



— The "Accession Council" formally proclaims a new sovereign within 24 hours of a monarch's death at St. James's Palace in London. This is made up of Privy Council officials, including senior Cabinet ministers, judges, and Church of England leaders, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.



— Parliament is then summoned to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.



— According to the Act of Union of 1707, the new monarch will take an oath before the Privy Council in St. James's Palace to uphold the Church of Scotland.



— The new sovereign's proclamation is then publicly read out at St. James's Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast, the capital cities of the United Kingdom's four nations.



— Charles must declare his Protestant faith to Parliament on the first day of its session following his accession, or at the coronation, whichever comes first. The Accession Declaration Act of 1910 requires the oath.



— In addition, he must take the Coronation Oath Act of 1689, the Act of Settlement of 1701, and the Accession Declaration Act.



— He must be in communion with the Church of England, a flexible rule that allowed Lutheran King George I and King George II to reign.