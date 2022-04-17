New Delhi/ London | Jagran News Desk: Following an invitation from his Indian counterpart, United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Gujarat next week to hold "in-depth talks" with Narendra Modi. Johnson's first two-day visit, according to Downing Street, will begin on April 21 where he will likely make investment announcements in key industries.

On April 22, he will proceed to New Delhi to meet PM Modi. The two are expected to hold talks on the "UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific".

"As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it's vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times," said Johnson.

"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence."

"Investment from Indian companies already supports 95,000 jobs across the UK, which is expected to be boosted by upcoming announcements and a future free trade deal," he said ahead of his visit.

Johnson and PM Modi had held a telephonic conversation last month and agreed to build a strong relationship between the two countries on trade, security and business in the coming days.

"Today @narendramodi and I spoke about the grave situation in Ukraine and agreed its sovereignty must be respected. The UK-India relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and we'll build on our trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months," Johnson had tweeted ost the conversation.

During the conversation, PM Modi and Johnson had discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security besides people-to-people relations.

Last year, the two agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than PS530m in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting our people.

India was identified as a priority relationship for the UK in the 2021 Integrated Review and was invited by the UK as a guest to last year's G7 in Carbis Bay.

The UK is leveraging post-Brexit trade opportunities with India's growing economy to drive down prices in key commodities for consumers, open opportunities for UK businesses in areas like green tech and services, and create high-wage, high-skill jobs.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma