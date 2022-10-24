UK PM Rishi Sunak's Indian And Pakistani Connection Explained

RISHI Sunak is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the UK after his predecessor, Liz Truss, announced her resignation. As he is the first non-white Prime Minister of Britain, India and Pakistan are on the cusp of history to share pride.



Here's all you need to know:

1.Sunak's parents, pharmacists who migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s, are of Indian descent.

2. The grandparents of Sunak originated from British India, but their birthplace, Gujranwala, lies in modern-day Pakistan's Punjab province. Thus, in an odd way, the new British leader is both an Indian and a Pakistani.

3. Only on social media, where both Indians and Pakistanis are voicing their opinions about his ascent to power amid heated political bickering in the UK, are the sparse details about his ancestry available.

4."The Sunaks are a Punjabi Khatri family from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan," tweeted one Queen Lioness 86, adding: "Ramdas Sunak, Rishi's paternal grandfather, left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi in 1935."

5. Ramdas' wife, Suhag Rani Sunak, moved to Delhi first from Gujranwala, along with her mother-in-law, before travelling to Kenya in 1937, according to Queen Lioness 86, who has provided all details about the family, including the migration of UL and the birth of Rishi in 1980 in Southampton. However, nothing has been officially said about Sunak by Pakistan.

6. After Sunak was declared the next prime minister of the UK, users from both countries are debating over the origin of the former chancellor.

7. Someone with a Twitter handle as Grand Finale wrote: "Wow! What a tremendous achievement. A Pakistani has now ascended to the highest office in England. Anything is possible if you believe."

But others suggested that both Pakistan and India should be proud of the new British leader.

8. Sunak took his oath as a Yorkshire MP on the Bhagavad Gita in Parliament. He was the first person in the UK Parliament to do so.

9. Sunak is married to Infosys chief Narayan Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

10. Rishi is often criticised on various fronts, including his lavish lifestyle. However, he shared a statement that the Bhagavad Gita often rescues him from stressful situations.