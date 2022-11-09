UK PM Rishi Sunak Under Pressure As Bullying Accused Minister Resigns

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing immense pressure from the opposition party after his close allies and hostile ministers resigned from the cabinet filing an investigation into allegations of bullying.

UK PM Rishi Sunak had accepted minister Gavin Williamson's resignation on Tuesday "with great sadness" and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty.

Gavin Williamson who was minister of state without having any portfolio was accused of abusive behaviour towards fellow Conservative Party colleagues and civil servants. Following the accusations, he posted his resignation on Twitter.

Gavin Williamson further said that he is resigning from the post to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

"I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it ... I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty," Rishi Sunak said in a letter to Williamson which was published by the government.

Sunak is facing pressure from the opposition for his poor choice of some of his ministers. Labour party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner targetted PM Rishi Sunak and said, "This is a damning reflection of a weak Prime Minister.”

"Rishi Sunak appointed Gavin Williamson with full knowledge of serious allegations about his conduct and repeatedly expressed confidence in him. This is yet another example of Rishi Sunak's poor judgement and weak leadership. It is clear that he is trapped by the grubby backroom deals he made to dodge a vote, and is incapable of putting country before party," she said.

Rishi Sunak appointed Williamson, who had been fired as defence minister for allegedly leaking secret information under leadership of Theresa May. He was made education secretary in 2020 under Boris Johnson’s government but later also fired as education secretary by Boris Johnson, but in 2021, he was removed over his handling of exams during the COVID pandemic.