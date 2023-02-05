'Special Gesture': UK PM Rishi Sunak To Join NSA Ajit Doval, Tim Barrow For Strategic Talks In London

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 25, 2023. (Image: REUTERS/File)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will join National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his British counterpart Tim Barrow in London for the annual strategic dialogue. Expressing appreciation for the prime minister, the high commission of India in London called it a "special gesture".

The Indian high commission in London took to Twitter and said the government of India deeply values Sunak's push for strategic partnerships in trade, defence, science and technology.

"A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while NSA dialogue btwn Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk. Deeply value PM's assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to visit of Sir Tim to soon," the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

NSA Doval is set to meet his counterpart Tim Barrow who was chosen to serve as National Security Adviser of the UK in September 2022. Barrow has previously served as the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office's (FCDO) Political Director and Second Permanent Under-Secretary.

The ties between India and the UK are often described as a 'Living Bridge', a dynamic economic force of people, businesses and ideas. India and the United Kingdom (UK) share a comprehensive strategic partnership with each other. The two nations have also concluded six rounds of negotiations for a trade deal and will begin the next round very soon.

In a major bilateral deal, India and UK began the negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations in January 2022. The UK-India free trade agreement is well-advanced. Although trade at the moment is worth 29.6 billion pounds, India is only the 12th largest trading partner of the UK.

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the country's first leader of Indian descent had earlier conveyed his hope of finalising the trade agreement during a call with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Earlier, last week, NSA Doval met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington.

(With ANI inputs)