UK PM Liz Truss Thanks PM Modi For Condolences On Queen's Death, Discusses Bilateral Ties

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss expressed gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi as she spoke to him and thanked him for condolences on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. On September 8, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace.

"On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," as per a government press release.

As per an official statement given by the Downing Street spokeswoman, both the leaders acknowledged the fact that a massive amount of people felt the grief in both the UK and India and also paid their tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's lifetime of service.

Apart from that, both the leaders also had a word about several issues of bilateral interest and also looked forwards to having a conversation face to face in the near future.

“The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Further, PM Modi and Truss also discussed about the progression in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

After the news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise, PM Modi expressed grief and also appreciated her "inspiring leadership".

Taking to Twitter, "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

On Sunday (September 11), India will observe state-level mourning in order to pay respect to the Queen.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs, the National Flagg will be flown at half-mast across the country on the day of mourning.

