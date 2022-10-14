UK PM Liz Truss Sacks UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng

BRITISH Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the BBC reported on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of his economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.

Downing Street confirmed that Truss, in power for only 37 days, would hold a press conference later on Friday after Kwarteng was forced to rush back to London from IMF meetings in Washington to address the chaos.

The BBC said Kwarteng had been sacked. Downing Street declined to comment.

If confirmed, Kwarteng would become Britain's shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor would be the country's fourth finance minister in as many months.

British government bonds rallied further, adding to their partial recovery since Truss's government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed UK asset values and drew international censure.

Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on Sept. 23, delivering Truss's vision for vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

The duo have since been under mounting pressure to reverse course, as polls showed support for their Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.