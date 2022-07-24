UK PM Candidate Rishi Sunak Says 'Family Is Everything To Me' A Day Before Elections

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who is the top runner to become UK's new Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, was joined by his wife Akshata Murthy at a rally on July 23rd. He was also joined by his two daughters Krishna and Anoushka. It marked Rishi's family's first appearance during his campaign to succeed Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, Rishi took to his social media handle on Instagram 'rishisunakmp' and posted those picture from Grantham, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Sharing pics with his family, Rishi wrote, "Family means everything to me. So grateful to have the support of my family at yesterday's event in Grantham."

During the event in Grantham, Rishi in his speech said, "Be in no doubt, I am the underdog."

Akshata Murthy, daughter of N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Indian IT company Infosys. The two got married several years ago and now are a parents of two. His wife, Akshata has been dragged into controversies due to her inherited Infosys wealth.

Meanwhile, Rishi, who is just few steps away to become UK's new prime minister has defended her wife and his parents-in-law built during his debate.

After initial round of voting, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss two Conservative Party leader were chosen to battle for office of Prime Minister of Britain.

Until now, Rishi Sunak, whose resignation triggered a revolt in his party against incumbent Boris Johnson forcing the latter to step down amid scandals, has led all rounds of the voting among Conservative Party lawmakers. The initial lead in all the rounds provided Rishi with an upper hand over his opponent Liz.

Now, members of the ruling Conservative Party will vote for a successor and the announcement of the party's new leader on July 25- the UK's next Prime Minister- will be made on September 5.