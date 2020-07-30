The Viking pro cycle, which PM Johnson was riding is a product of India’s Hero Motors Company-owned Insync brand, which was designed in Manchester and manufactured in India, by its parent company Hero Cycles.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Launching GBP 2-billion cycling and walking drive, part of government’s anti-obesity drive to combat COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday was seen riding a made-in-India Hero cycles bike which was designed in the UK.

Johnson was seen riding on a Hero Viking Pro bike to Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston in Nottingham, central England after he unveiled plans for thousands of miles of new protected bike lanes, cycle training for everyone and bikes available on prescription as part of a new fitness strategy.

"From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face," said Johnson, a COVID-19 survivor, as reported by PTI.

Our £2bn cycling strategy will encourage more cycling with thousands of miles of new bike lanes, and training for those who want to learn.

"But to build a healthier, more active nation, we need the right infrastructure, training and support in place to give people the confidence to travel on two wheels. That's why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel -- so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling," he added.

The Viking pro cycle, which PM Johnson was riding is a product of India’s Hero Motors Company-owned Insync brand, which was designed in Manchester and manufactured in India, by its parent company Hero Cycles.

The company said its Insync range consists of 75 bikes and is the first to be designed at Hero Cycles Global Design Centre (HGD) in Manchester.

"Insync is delighted that the Prime Minister rode one of our Viking bikes after announcing what will be a landmark moment for cycling in the UK," said Pankaj M. Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Motors Company, which includes Hero Cycles, Insync, the Viking and Lectro brands.

Johnson's new cycling plan is designed as a "comprehensive, long-term vision" to increase active travel, including cycle training for every child and grown-ups who wants it, accessible through schools, local authorities or direct from cycle training schemes.

It comes alongside a new "Better Health" campaign, led by Public Health England (PHE), which calls on people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and to lose weight to cut down the risk from the disease, including the deadly coronavirus.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan