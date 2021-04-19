In a statement, his office said that Johnson and PM Modi will hold a talk later this month to "agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled his next week's visit to India amid the alarming spike in due to the current coronavirus situation in India.

In a statement, his office said that Johnson and PM Modi will hold a talk later this month to "agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India".

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," it said.

Johnson was supposed to visit India next week to agree a Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK relations across trade and investment and climate action.

"The visit of PM Johnson is expected to positively transform the partnership across the wide-spectrum of issues and areas relating to Defence and Security, the Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region (WIOR), Trade and Investments, Health care, Climate Change and people-to-people connect," the High Commission of India in London had said.

"India and UK are set to agree on a Roadmap 2030' for future relations. The 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connect between people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration; enhanced defence and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues Including the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific. The India-UK Partnership in Climate Action, clean energy and health care is geared for mutual benefit and a better world," it added.

The last bilateral visit by a British Prime Minister to India took place in November 2016 when Theresa May met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks, a visit widely seen as unsuccessful largely from the point of view of Britain's perceived unwelcome visa stance towards Indian students and professionals at the time.

Johnson's visit, which has been repeatedly hit by COVID-19 pandemic constraints, is by contrast expected to deliver a "streamlined and liberalised regime" for the flow of people between the two countries.

(With PTI inputs)

