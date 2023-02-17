UK MP Terms BBC Documentary ‘Disgraceful, Shoddy Journalism’, Says 'Shouldn't Have Been Released'

BRITISH Member of Parliament Bob Blackman echoed the Indian government’s stand on the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is a "propaganda video" and a "disgraceful piece of shoddy journalism". He went on to say that the documentary should not have been released at all.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Blackman said the documentary missed an “all important point” that Indian Supreme Court investigated the claims against Narendra Modi and acquitted him.

#WATCH | UK MP Bob Blackman speaks on Income-tax "survey" on BBC India pic.twitter.com/XprjcVsnat — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Also Watch:

On the I-T tax survey on BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Blackman said “this is nothing new and has been going on for quite sometime”. Opposition parties in India have slammed the government for being vindictive against the BBC and punishing it for making the documentary against the Prime Minister.

He further said that the British broadcaster indeed has to follow all the relevant rules and regulations of India. Blackman claimed that Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had tried his best to try and appeal for calm when the riots ensued. He accused BBC of casting aspersions on PM Modi and disrupting the UK-India relationship. "I think it is a great shame," he said.

He claimed that the BBC documentary, apparently critical of Modi is “full of innuendos”. "It actually did not look in detail into the causes for the Gujarat riots 20 years ago and it certainly didn't look at the all important fact that the Supreme Court thoroughly investigated all the claims against Narendra Modi and found that not a shred of evidence to support them," he said as quoted by ANI.

In the past, this British MP had also come under fire for holding meetings and aligning with controversial Hindu nationalist leaders in the UK. The UK's Labour Party has accused Blackman of his “abhorrent views” on Muslims.

He has also been associated with the founder of the English Defense League, a far-right conservative organisation infamous for Islamophobia and anti-immigration stand, Tommy Robinson. Blackman has also been very vocal in his defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over several issues.

Bob Blackman has represented the Harrow East seat as a Conservative Member of Parliament since 2010. He has voted to not allow women to get an abortion and also voted against legalising same-sex marriage in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)