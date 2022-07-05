UK Ministers Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid Resign Citing PM Boris Johnson's Leadership

Plunging the Boris Johnson-led government in the United Kingdom into a crisis further, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid Tuesday resigned from their respective posts. The two leaders have cited Johnson's leadership as the reason behind their resignation.

Rishi Sunak, in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson, said that Rishi said that he had reluctantly come to the conclusion that "we cannot continue like this".

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on economy next week, it has become clear that our approaches are fundamentally too different. I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly came to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this", Sunak's letter reads.

Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with the prime minister in private about spending, said, "For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly".

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, in his resignation letter, stated, "I serve you loyally but we all serve the country first and when made to choose between those loyalties, there can only be one answer".

Javid further said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest. "I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," his letter reads.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

Both Javid and Sunak had formerly publicly supported Johnson during months of scandal over his administration's conduct and a damning report into parties at his Downing Street office and residence that broke strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

This could be the final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his ministers.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him. "In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who's been badly affected by it," Johnson said, as quoted by Reuters.

