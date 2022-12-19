UK Man Orders MacBook Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh On Amazon, Receives Pedigree Instead

WHAT if you order an expensive phone online and receive something that is not even close to it? There are a lot of times and misplacements happen while we shop from an e-commerce website. There are many examples when the customers end up getting orders that are not even close to what they ordered.

In a similar incident in UK, 61-year-old Alan Wood ordered a MacBook Pro worth Rs 1,20,663 from Amazon but ended up getting two packets of Pedigree, according to a report of Metro.co.uk. The order was placed on November 29, and the former IT manager paid to get the next-day delivery. As soon as he got the package, he was left in shock. He also tried getting a refund and contacted the company. However, he was denied the refund too.

The Amazon customer, reportedly, spent more than 15 hours talking to the customer care service of the e-commerce website. He spoke to the service executives and managers on the phone. But every time he would call, it was transferred to a different department.

"You can imagine the look on my face when I opened dog food instead of a MacBook Pro that cost me over £1,000. At first, I was confident the mix-up could be resolved, but after speaking to Amazon customer service, they said they couldn't help me. That was unless I returned the laptop, which I never received, and even when I sent the dog food back to the warehouse, that made no difference," Wood was quoted as saying by Metro.

"I've spent over 15 hours on the phone with them, spoken to managers, and been transferred to different department time and time again. But every conversation ended the same way, and they refused to listen to me. It's not until I approached the press and they contacted Amazon on my behalf that they've finally offered me a refund," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

Reportedly, the Amazon spokesperson of the company also issued an apology to Wood.

"We’ve now been in touch with the customer directly, apologised and resolved the issue. A full refund has been processed," said the spokesperson.