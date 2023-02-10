UK Counter Terrorism Review Warns Of Growing Radicalisation Over Kashmir, Khalistan, Anti-India Rhetoric

A REVIEW of United Kingdom’s counter-terrorism scheme has flagged radicalisation of the country's Muslims over Kashmir and pro-Khalistan extremism, which is described as “potentially toxic”. The review was conducted to recommend improvements to tackle Islamist extremism as the “primary threat” to the UK.

“Rhetoric from Pakistan is impacting UK Muslim communities when it comes to inflaming anti-India sentiment, particularly around the subject of Kashmir,” the review into the government’s counter-terrorism early ‘Prevent’ strategy noted.

There is a tiny number of pro-Khalistani groups that are operating from the UK, the review informed.

"There is an element of crossover between those who seek to impose limits around blasphemy with those who voice incendiary rhetoric on Kashmir. I have seen evidence of UK extremist groups, as well as a Pakistani cleric with a UK following, calling for the use of violence in Kashmir. I have also seen evidence demonstrating that flashpoints related to Kashmir lead to a significant surge in interest from UK Islamists," said the review, which is authored by William Shawcross, who is the Commissioner of Public Appointments.

"This has potential relevance to Prevent, as there are examples of those convicted of terrorism offences in the UK who had first fought in Kashmir. This includes those who subsequently joined al-Qaeda," Shawcross claimed, while adding that there is no reason to believe that the Kashmir issue will disappear on its own and that Islamists will use it for their aims for “years to come”.

"Prevent should also be mindful of pro-Khalistan extremism emerging from the UK's Sikh communities. A false narrative is disseminated by the tiny number of pro-Khalistan groups operating in the UK that the government is colluding with its counterpart in India to persecute Sikhs," the review said on concerns around pro-Khalistan movement.

"Such groups' narratives glorify violence carried out by the pro-Khalistan movement in India. While the current threat is low, praise for violence overseas and a simultaneous belief in a state-led campaign of repression domestically is a potentially toxic combination for the future," it further explained.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the House of Commons on Wednesday that she intends to "swiftly implement" all of the recommendations from the review into the Prevent strategy, a UK-wide system set up as an early warning system against terrorist threats.

"The truth is that there is nothing anti-Muslim about tackling Islamism, and we must continue to work closely with Muslim communities if we are to do so effectively," the Indian origin MP claimed.

"While obscuring the Islamist threat, Prevent has defined the extreme right-wing too broadly, encompassing the respectable right and centre-right. The threat from the extreme right-wing must not be minimised. It is serious and it is growing; it must be robustly addressed. But it is not the same, either in nature or in scale, as the threat from Islamism," Braverman claimed.

(With PTI inputs)