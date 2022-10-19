UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman Resigns Over Security Issue

British interior minister Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday after sending an official document from her personal email in a "technical infringement" of government rules.

Former transport minister Grant Shapps is to replace Suella Braverman as Britain's interior minister, the BBC reported.

In her resignation letter, Braverman addressed Prime Minister Liz Truss and said, "It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my resignation. Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of gathering support for government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules."

The minister offered an explanation for her mistake saying, "As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs."

Admitting to her mistake, she wrote, "Nevertheless it is right for me to go."

"As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do," she said.

Earlier, this month Braverman was also at the centre of a controversy involving India, which reportedly miffed with the minister's comments on Indian immigrants. Expressing "reservations" over India being offered some sort of "open borders" visa concessions, the Indian-origin UK minister had said "the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants".

The remarks riled up India to the extent where they cast a shadow over the prospect of a wide-ranging free trade agreement between the nations.